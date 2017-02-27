Sony Xperia XZ Premium 960 Fps Super Slow Motion Official Video Samples

Sony Xperia XZ Premium that was announced on Feb. 27 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 features topnotch specs like 5.5-inch 4K display and Snapdragon 835 SoC. Another exciting feature of XZ Premium is that it is the first smartphone that is capable of shooting super slow motion videos at 960 frames per second.

The Xperia XZ Premium’s 19-megapixel rear camera can record videos four times slower than the conventional smartphones that can shoot slow motion videos. For instance, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus can shoot two kinds of slow motion videos of 120 fps (1080p videos) and 240 fps (720p videos).

The Sony Xperia XZ can shoot 720 pixels resolution super slow motion videos at 960 fps. Here is an official video from Sony that shows some examples of super slow motion recorded at 960 fps on Xperia XZ Premium.

Dubbed as Motion Eye, the 19-megapixel camera features 1/2.3 image sensor, f/2.0 aperture and 25 mm equivalent lens. With 19 percent larger pixels, the rear camera can snap amazing photos in dim light conditions. It can record highly stable 4K videos with SteadyShot feature that provides 5-axis digital stabilization. The panorama mode has been improved to shoot higher resolution images.

The Predictive Capture begins buffering when the camera sensor detects motion even before the user hits the camera button. It makes it possible to shoot four photos in a second before the camera button is pressed. This function is similar to Live Photos available on iPhones. Samsung’s Motion Photo available on Galaxy S7 series also functions in a similar way. Its 13-megapixel frontal camera also features f/2.0 aperture and 22mm wide angle lens.

The Sony Xperia XZs that was announced alongside it also features the same 19-megapixel rear snapper and 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The Xperia XZs also supports 960 fps slow motion video shooting. The specs sheet does not include Predictive Capture feature for Xperia XZs.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium pegged to cost around $799 is expected to be available for purchase in late spring. The Xperia XZs is slated to release on April 5 with a price tag of $699. Sony had also announced the Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

