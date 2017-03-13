Samsung to Ditch Fingerprint Scanner in Favor of Facial Recognition on Future Flagships?

The Galaxy S5 was the first Samsung smartphone to come with a fingerprint scanner. Since then, Samsung has launched several smartphones with this biometric recognition feature. However, a leakster said that the company would be soon ditching the fingerprint reader to replace it with facial recognition feature.

A fingerprint scanner can be used not only to unlock a smartphone but also to authenticate the user. Samsung is now rumored to bid goodbye to the fingerprint scanning feature as a tweet coming from an alleged Samsung employee has said that “We will kill the fingerprint, it’s obsolete.”

"We will kill the fingerprint,it's Obsolete."A Samsung staff said. — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) March 10, 2017

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ both are expected to arrive with rear-facing fingerprint recognition. These flagships are also expected to come with an iris scanner. Rumors have stated that since the iris scanner seems to be working slowly on Galaxy S8 and S8+, Samsung has added facial recognition feature that can unlock these flagship smartphones within .01 seconds. It is likely that Samsung will launch its future flagships like the Galaxy S9 and 2018’s Galaxy Note 9 without a fingerprint scanner but include other security features such as iris scanner and facial recognition.

In the previous week, KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the upcoming iPhones would be equipped with a revolutionary 3D sensor enabled front-facing camera. The depth information generated by the camera will be merged with the 2D snaps that can be used for various features like face detection, iris scanning and 3D selfies.

This year is the 10th anniversary of Apple iPhones. Hence, the company is rumored to launch an iPhone that will be featuring an edge-to-edge screen that will cover its entire front side. It means the front is unlikely to house the Touch ID fingerprint scanner. Speculations have it that it could be replaced with the new facial recognition feature. There is a possibility that the upcoming iPhone 8 may arrive with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner under its display as well as a facial detection feature.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships are slated to get announced on March 29. Both phones are expected to be available for buying in April.

