New Real Images of Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Surfaces

There has been an endless leak of Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S8. Today is no different as new images of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in flesh (or rather glass and metal) have surfaced online.

The most recent one is a picture showing both flagships side by side. This image highlights the major difference in both phones which is their screen size.

Wondering about the plethora of sensors lining the front 0f both phones? The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are expected to feature an iris scanner which is the large sensor on the right, the small one beside it is probably a LED flash. Then there is the earpiece sitting in the middle. Next to it on the left is the proximity and ambient light sensors, the front camera, and then the notification LED. These are pre-production units, so some of these sensors should not be this visible on the final product.

The second image shows the Galaxy S8 in a case. This unit is black, so you can see the sensors are not as visible as in the first image. The Always On Display is active and its showing info like the date, battery level and what looks like a Play Store notification.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to launch with a 5.8-inch display while the S8+ will sport a 6.2-inch screen. Depending on the region, you either get the Snapdragon 835 chipset or Samsung’s own Exynos 8895. Both phones will be waterproof and will come with a pair of AKG earphones in the box. That should not be a surprise since Samsung now owns Harman International Industries which is the parent company for JBL and AKG Acoustics. The new Galaxy Tab S3 comes with AKG audio and during its launch, Samsung revealed that future Galaxy devices will also feature the audio technology

(Source)

