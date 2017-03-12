Reseller Reveals Huawei P10 Pricing. Expensive or Not?

At this year’s edition of Mobile World Congress, Huawei announced its main flagship for the year, the Huawei P10. The new king in the P-series brings a number of new features and so far has been getting positive reviews.

Huawei already announced the pricing for the P10 in Europe. The new flagship with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will sell for 699 Euros (~$738/¥5160). However, the official price in Huawei’s home country, China, was not revealed.

A number of Chinese sites have been accepting pre-orders for the Huawei P10 with a deposit of ¥999 since they themselves do not know what price they will be getting it. The tradition is that Huawei phones are usually priced lesser in its home country than outside, so even with the deposit, they still won’t be paying as much as ¥5000.

According to info from an official distributor, the 4GB+64GB Huawei P10 will sell for ¥3699 (501 Euros/$535) while the 4GB+128GB version will sell for ¥4299 (582 Euros/$622). Considerably cheaper, right? But locals are not happy about the pricing.

The reason is because the 4GB+64GB Huawei P9 currently sells for ¥3388 ($490). That is just ¥311 ($45) lesser than the P10 with the same memory configuration. So they are wondering why the Huawei P9 is still so expensive. When the P9 launched last year, the official price was ¥3688 ($533). Comparing it to the price of the P10, that is a difference of ¥11 ($1.60). There is also a rumor that the Huawei P10 Plus with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is not more than ¥5000 ($723).

The Huawei P10 sports a 5.1-inch 1080p display, a Kirin 960 processor, an upgraded pair of Leica dual cameras on the rear (20MP+12MP) and an 8MP Leica camera up front as well. It’s fingerprint scanner is now in front and the battery has been bumped up to 3200mAh with Huawei’s SuperCharge technology.

