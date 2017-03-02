Sony Xperia XZ Premium Wins Award for Best New Smartphone at MWC 2017 By Beating LG G6, Huawei P10 Plus

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium has won the award for the Best New Smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 that was held between Feb. 27 to March 2. It was awarded by the GSM Association (aka GSMA), a trade entity that represents the interests of mobile operators across the globe. It is the organization that hosts the MWC 2017 annual event.

The Huawei P10 Plus and LG G6 were also unveiled at MWC 2017. The impressive specs and stunning design of Xperia XZ Premium managed to beat these smartphones to win the Best New Smartphone award by GSMA. Here are some of the amazing features of Sony Xperia XZ Premium:

Stunning Design

Even though the Xperia Z series has been discontinued, the Xperia XZ Premium still carries its Omnibalance design. It is flanked with Gorilla Glass 5 panels on the front and rear gives it a premium appeal. On the front, it is flanked with Sony’s signature front-facing stereo speakers.

One of the striking features of Xperia XZ Premium is its amazing mirror finish. It comes in two colors like Luminous Chrome and Deepsea Black. The IP68 certification ensures that Xperia XZ Premium is a water and dust resistant device. Here are some of the official images of Xperia XZ Premium:

Marvelous 4K Display

The Xperia XZ Premium is the second smartphone from Sony to come with 4K display that offers a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Its predecessor, Xperia Z5 Premium also came with a 4K screen. The 5.5-inch Triluminous display of Xperia XZ Premium produces 40 percent more brightness and offers 801 ppi. With HDR support, it produces richer colors and better contrast.

Impressive Hardware

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the first commercial smartphone to arrive with Snapdragon 835 chipset that is built with 10nm manufacturing process. It is coupled with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

Awesome Rear Camera

The Motion Eye 19-megapixel rear camera is the first smartphone to support super slow motion HD quality video shooting at 960 fps. Its Predictive Capture enabled with dedicated inbuilt memory, is capable of snapping up to 4 photos before the user presses the camera button. The result is it snaps moving images like Live Photos on iPhones. Some of the other features include hybrid autofocus, SteadyShot 5-axis stabilization, and anti-distortion.

Other Features

The Xperia XZ Premium features a USB-Type-C port and it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat OS. Its power button houses the fingerprint scanner. In some regions like the U.S., the fingerprint scanner feature is disabled. It is packed with a 3,230 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Pricing, Release Date

The Japanese tech giant did not confirm the pricing of Xperia XZ Premium at its launch event on Feb. 27. However, it is expected to cost $799. It is slated to launch in late spring. The Xperia XZ Premium was unveiled alongside Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, and Xperia XA1 Ultra.

