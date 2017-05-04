Alcatel Idol 5 Key Specifications Appear on GFXBench; Hints MediaTek Helio P20, Snapdragon 652 Variants

The Alcatel 6060 had appeared in the previous month on GFXBench benchmarking platform. The same handset has been spotted yet again on GFXBench, but there seems to be some difference in both the listings. Speculations are rife that the Alcatel 6060 would be launching as Alcatel Idol 5.

The new GFXBench listing for A6060 reveals that the purported Alcatel Idol 5 would be featuring a 5.2-inch display that offers a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is fueled by MediaTek MT6757CH chipset (Helio P20) that features an octa-core processor working at 2.3 GHz and Mali-T880. The SoC is supported by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of native storage. It is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and supports NFC

The differences that can be seen in the previous GFXBench listing of the alleged Idol 5 is the inclusion of Snapdragon 652 chipset, 3 GB of RAM and Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Also, it does not support NFC. Both the listings also show that the smartphone would be featuring a 12-megapixel main camera that will carry support for 4K video shooting and HDR and 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

There is a possibility that Alcatel will be releasing the Idol 5 in two chipset variants of Snapdragon and MediaTek. The Idol 5 with Snapdragon 652 is expected to be available in the U.S. markets whereas the MediaTek variant may be arriving in Asian markets.

This is the Alcatel Idol 5S (6060C) for Cricket Wiress (left) next to the Idol 4. pic.twitter.com/VLf0XETLfY — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 19, 2017

The speculated Alcatel Idol 5 is expected to launch as a successor for Idol 4. A leaked photo of Idol 5 featuring it alongside the Idol 4 had appeared in April. The model that was revealed by popular leakster, Roland Quandt has a model number of 6060C. The leakster has claimed that the smartphone present on the left side in the above tweet would be launching as Cricket Wireless variant. The alleged Idol 4 seems to be featuring improved upper and lower external speakers. The position of the Boom key appears to be moved down a bit.

