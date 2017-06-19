4599 Yuan ($675) ZTE Axon 7S Finally Up For Sale In China

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ZTE released the Axon 7 in May last year with the flagship device stunning the industry with its sleek design and amazing specs lineup. The Chinese tech giant went on to announce the Axon 7 Mini and just this year, precisely in April, the Axon 7S was announced. The ZTE Axon 7S comes with some nice upgrade over the Axon 7 and a cleaner design due to the absence of the front speaker grills found on last year’s flagship. Since April when the flagship was announced, there have been no details on pricing and availability but the Axon 7S ha now gone up for sale in China, arriving with a whopping 4599 Yuan ($675) price tag.

The ZTE Axon 7S is powered by a Snapdragon 821 chip, as against the Snapdragon 820 on the Axon 7. The upgrade also includes coming with 6GB of RAM which is higher than the 4GB RAM on its predecessor. The storage also sees an upgrade from 64GB to a massive and roomier 128GB storage. However, the Axon 7S features a similar 5.5-inch Quad HD display that is available on the Axon 7. The new phone also features a microSD card slot and carries support for Google Daydream.

The Axon 7S packs a dual camera setup with a 20MP Sony IMX350 main sensor (1.25µm pixels) and a 12MP Sony IMX368 camera sensor (1µm pixels) from Sony. For selfies, the ZTE Axon 7s continues to sport an 8MP snapper like its predecessor. The device is fuelled by a 3,400 mAh which is larger the 3,250 mAh battery present inside the Axon 7. The Axon 7s carries support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging through USB Type-C port.

The ZTE Axon 7S is presently available on Jingdong (JD.com) and carried a massive price tag of 4599 Yuan ($675). The price is way higher than some of the Snapdragon 835-powered flagships we have seen this year so, we are in a fix how ZTE hopes to pull the competition. It is still not known when the Axon 7S will be available outside China.

