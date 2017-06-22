Pre-Order The OnePlus 5 From Giztop for $499

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The OnePlus 5 will officially go on sale on the 27th of June. However you can pre-order from our online shop Giztop.com starting at $499.

OnePlus has released its new flagship in two variants: a 6GB RAM + 64GB model and an 8GB RAM + 128GB model. The former is available in gray for $499 on Giztop and you can grab the 8GB model in black for $599. Shipping is before June 26, which is a day earlier than the official date.

The OnePlus 5 is a 5.5-inch phone with an optic AMOLED display from Samsung. It has dual rear cameras (a 16MP main sensor and a 20MP telephoto lens) and another 16MP camera up front. There is a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Giztop also has the older OnePlus 3T in stock for just $399. it is no news that it is no longer available for purchase on the official OnePlus site. So hurry before we run out of stock too.

Giztop ships worldwide and offers a 2-year warranty on phones sold.

