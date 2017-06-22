The Leagoo KIICAA S8 Packs An 18:9 Display, A New MT6763 Chip & Up to 128GB of Storage

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In need of a cheap smartphone that has the same 18:9 display ratio made popular by the Samsung Galaxy S8 (and S8 Plus)? Then you may want to wait for the Leagoo KIICAA S8.

According to Leagoo, the KIICAA S8 is the first of a series that will be sold online only. Apart from the unique display with its rounded corners, the KIICAA S8 brings a number of impressive specs at a budget price.

The KIICAA S8 will have a 5.72-inch display with rounded corners and a 1440 x 720 resolution. It will also come in two other variants: KIICAA S8 Lite and a KIICAA S8 Premium. The S8 Premium will reportedly have a 5.9-inch display.

It appears all three will be powered by MediaTek’s new MT6763 processor. This is an octa-core chip built using the 16nm process. It is clocked at 2.0GHz and consists of 8 Cortex-A53 cores paired with a Mali G71 MP2 GPU. RAM will start at 4GB and max out at 6GB and it will be paired with 64GB and 128GB of storage respectively.

Images provided of the KIICAA S8 look good. It uses on-screen buttons and its fingerprint scanner is placed below the dual camera setup which has a familiar design.

Leagoo says the most expensive KIICAA S8 will be priced under $300 and the first model should hit the market in two months time.

