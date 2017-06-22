Carl Pei Announces The OnePlus 5 is The Company’s Fastest Selling Phone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The OnePlus 5 was unveiled two days ago and is also already on sale in some parts of the world, though global availability isn’t until June 27. But it appears the early availability in select locations in the world isn’t a problem. OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei announced that the OnePlus 5 is its fastest selling device ever.

🔥🔥🔥The first numbers are in, the OnePlus 5 is our fastest selling device ever!🔥🔥🔥 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 20, 2017

While he didn’t provide a figure for units sold, he was excited to share pictures of the long queues at pop-up locations around the world. These queues are similar to what you see when a new iPhone is about to go on sale and it is good to see an android phone pull that kind of fan loyalty.

Paris 🔥

London 🔥

Copenhagen 🔥

Berlin 🔥

Helsinki 🔥

Amsterdam 🔥

New York 🔥 OnePlus 5

Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rs4UtUF3yM — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 21, 2017

The OnePlus 5 brings a ton of new features, biggest being the addition of dual rear cameras. There is also an 8GB RAM version, a Snapdragon 835 processor, DCI-P3 support, Global band support and a number of new additions for OxygenOS.

READ MORE: OnePlus 5 Dual Cameras Explained: How It Works & Its Features

The OnePlus 5 may not have a number of features you will find in some other flagships such as a nearly bezel-less display and an IP rating. What it has going for it is its low price which starts at $479 for the 6GB RAM variant and stops at $539 for the 8GB RAM variant.

