Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A Free Bezelless Bluboo S8 Phone

In the past couple of weeks, we have given away lots of new products on Gizmochina, and keeping up with the momentum, we are here yet again to giveaway a coming phone for our readers. Banggood has provided us with this 5.5 inch bezelless screen Bluboo S8 to giveaway to one of our readers, which means you have a great chance to be first to hands on this amazing smartphone.

At the same time, Banggood offer us a exclusive coupon code for who want to buy this phone before end of June.

The Bluboo S8 features a 5.7-inch full display Sharp HD+ screen like Samsung Galaxy S8, currently making it the smallest full display smartphone in the market. It is powered by a octa-core processor, either 3GB RAM, and either 32GB internal storage.

The design of the Bluboo S8 obviously takes inspiration from Samsung Galaxy S8, the Bluboo S8 also features a dual rear camera system which pairs a 16-megapixel sensor with an 3-megapixel sensor. Putting it in line with the other high-end flagships in the market.

Like always, we are going to organize this giveaway via the gleam widget. One random winner will be selected in a week’s time and will be given the new Bluboo S8 phone.

Good luck!

