Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Promotional Image Appear as Official Unveil Nears

The official launch date of Aug.23 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is fast approaching. The rumor mill is revealing newer information on the phablet with each passing day. A promotional banner image of the Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked to reveal the design of the phone and its stylus. It looks like a completed image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s launch invitation.

The new image has the Galaxy Note8 text mentioned on the right corner. Even though various tech sites are addressing it as the Galaxy Note 8, the phablet will be officially mentioned as Galaxy Note8 on various promotional materials.

At the center of the image is the Galaxy Note 8 sporting its dual edge curved display panel. Since the handset has been placed horizontally, its upper bezel is positioned on the right. The cutouts for the sensors and selfie camera corresponds with the leaked images of the front panel of the Galaxy Note 8 that have surfaced in the recent past. The bottom bezel of the phablet is empty.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Deliver Best Multimedia Experience

The image suggests that it will be coming with Infinity Display feature that was first introduced on Galaxy S8 duo. The image also indicates that appears that the marketing strategy used by Samsung for promoting the Infinity Display of Galaxy S8 will be also used for promoting the Note 8. The only difference will be that the Note 8’s screen will have a more squarish appeal. The S-Pen stylus can be also seen in the image.

Evan Blass has already leaked the entire specifications of the phablet earlier this week. It will be coming with a 6.3-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, internal storage option of 64 GB, improved S-Pen stylus, 12-megapixel dual rear cameras, 8-megapixel front camera and 3,300mAh battery. It is also expected to be available in 128 GB model.

One of the major rivals of the Galaxy Note 8 is the LG V30 that is getting announced on Aug. 31. Speculations are rife that the Note 8 will have a two-week preorder and it may release on Sept. 15 in South Korea. The LG V30 is also expected to go on sale on the same date in the home country.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: