Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Deliver Best Multimedia Experience
The rumor mill has been leaking a lot of information on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that will be unveiling on Aug. 23. During a recent conference call, Samsung confirmed that it that the Galaxy Note 8 will be delivering stellar multimedia experience.
A Samsung executive said during the conference call that the first-generation Galaxy Note that was introduced in 2011 was packed with several multimedia features along with a big display and a S-Pen stylus that was available on very few smartphones. He further added that, “the Galaxy Note 8 will feature more advanced, richer multimedia functionalities.” However, he did not reveal exact information on what he meant by “advanced, richer multimedia functionalities.”
There is a possibility that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may come with a huge storage to allow users to store plenty of multimedia content. Its screen which is larger than the 6.2-inch screen of Galaxy S8+ may support 4K resolution. It may come deliver impressive audio experience with inbuilt Harmon Kardon speakers. Also, the Galaxy Note 8 is speculated to supported augmented reality. After all, apart from the dual rear cameras and S-Pen stylus, the Galaxy Note 8 should have some features that will make it a difference than the slightly smaller Galaxy S8+ phablet. Since the Bixby AI supports both South Korean and English languages, there is a high possibility that the Note 8 will be featuring it.
The Galaxy Note 8 was recently found to be available for pre-registrations in Australia and has recently passed FCC certification which is one of the prerequisites for launching a mobile device in the U.S. Leaked rumors have revealed that the Note 8 will be coming with Infinity Display that will be supporting 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6 GB of RAM will be present under the hood of the Note 8. It will be coming with a 3,300mAh capacity battery.
The first batch of countries to receive the Galaxy Note 8 will be the U.S., the U.K and South Korea. The Note 8 will be hitting these markets by early September. The other markets are rumored to receive it in October. It seems that the release of the Note 8 in South Korea and the U.S. will clash with LG V30 that is rumored to release on Sept. 15 in South Korea and on Sept. 28 in the U.S.
