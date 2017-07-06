Leaked Xiaomi Full Screen Phone Said to Launch Soon with SD 835, 8GB RAM

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Recall that we brought you the renders of a device said to be Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 with a design that looks interestingly like the Samsung Galaxy S8. Turn out the model isn’t the Mi Max 2 but is likely a Xiaomi model which is said to be a flagship model with powerful specs.

More details have now emerged that the Xiaomi model is said to belong to a new Xiaomi X series and is known internally by the codename “Chiron”. The xiaomi model will utilise a full-screen design with a 6-inch inch LCD display panel from Japanese Display International (JDI). The display is said to have a resolution of 2160 × 1080 pixels with ultra-thin bezels at the top and bottom edges.

The Xiaomi full screen phone is touted to come packing Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chip which will be backed by 8GB of RAM while there is 256GB of storage onboard. On the camera aspect, the Xiaomi model is said to feature a similar configuration as the Mi 6 flagship comprising a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensors while up front will be a 5MP selfie sensor with model number OV5675. According to the source, the Xiaomi X series model with a full screen design is tipped to drop on July 25 along with the Xiaomi Redmi 6X. On its part, the Redmi 6X will feature a Snapdragon 660 chip, 6GB RAM, dual cameras (Sony IMX386 + Samsung S5k3m3). The device is also expected to feature a 5.46-inch JDI Incell screen with 1080pixels resolution. Read More: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Concept Render Shows 93% Screen to Body Ratio and Dual Rear Cameras We are not so sure about this latest leak so as is usually done in such cases, take this with a pinch of salt until Xiaomi goes official with the models. (source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: