The Honor Note 9 May Launch With 6GB RAM, Kirin 965 & A 4600mAh Battery

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, has a Note line too. Though it usually comes with a massive display, it doesn’t have a stylus like Samsung’s. The last version was the Honor Note 8 released in September 2016. That means we should expect the Honor Note 9 around the same time.

A leak from China says the Honor Note 9 should come with dual cameras like the other Honor flagships released this year. The cameras are said to be two 12MP sensors but the technology to be adopted is unknown.

The Honor Note 8 has a massive 6.6-inches Super AMOLED display which is bigger than that of the yet-to-be announced Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Honor Note 9 may end up with a larger screen or retain the same size. However a leaked image shows it with no side bezels.

The leak adds that the device will be powered by an unannounced Kirin 965 processor. It will also have 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

These specs are what you will find on a flagship device this year, so there is nothing out of the ordinary. Nevertheless, we still look forward to the launch of the Honor Note 9.

