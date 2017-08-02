OPPO R11 With A Snapdragon 835 Processor Seen On Geekbench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The OPPO R11 and its bigger sibling, the OPPO R11 Plus are the first phones to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. The Snapdragon 660 is currently the king of the mid-range chips in the market right now, so we have no issues with OPPO using it for their flagship phones.

It however came as a surprise when we saw a Snapdragon 835 variant of the OPPO R11 on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing also reveals that this OPPO R11 has 6GB of RAM and runs Android 7.1.1.

The device scores 1953 points in the single-core test and 6329 points in the multi-core test. Compare these results to that of the Sony Xperia XZ1 powered by the same processor though with a smaller RAM (single-core:1909; multi-core:6459) and you can see they are similar.

OPPO is not known for using flagship processors. Its flagship phones in the last few years have been powered by mid-range chips so this is quite strange. The only other way to look at it is if this is the OPPO Find 9 being masked as a high-end OPPO R11. Let us hope more details about this device comes up in the following weeks.

(Source)

