Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Roundup: Design, Full Specification Details, Launch Date

The Galaxy Note 8 is probably the biggest device set to lunch this month. In the last few days we have been getting a steady stream of images showing the flagship from all angles. To cap it up, we finally get to know the full specification details, thanks to Evan Blass (@Evleaks) of VentureBeat.

Galaxy Note 8 Design

The overall design of the Galaxy Note 8 is similar to that of the Galaxy S8/S8+. It will have the same infinity display only taller. Though the corners of the Note 8 aren’t as curved as that of the Galaxy S8.

The Note 8 will arrive in four colors namely Midnight Black, Orchid Grey Maple Gold and Deep Blue. However only Midnight Black and Maple Gold will be available at first. A fresh render leaked by Evan Blass shows the Maple Gold and Midnight Black variants together alongside their respectively colored S Pens.

The renders show that all the color variants will have the same black front panel and black colored rear camera housing. Since the fingerprint scanner and LED flash sit in the same housing as the cameras, they also get the black coating.

Button placement follows that of the Galaxy S8 too. The volume rocker and Bixby buttons are placed on the left and the power button on the right.

Galaxy Note 8 Specs

The Galaxy Note 8 will have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, making it just a tiny bit larger than the Galaxy S8+. Just like the S8 and S8+, it will come with an Exynos 8895 and the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform depending on the market.

The Note 8 will have 6GB of RAM standard paired with 64GB of storage with the option for expansion via a microSD card slot. According to leaker @Ice Universe, the Chinese and Korean version will have quadruple the storage (256GB).

Samsung will double the rear camera on the Galaxy Note 8. Each one is a 12MP sensor but the primary wide-angle one has an aperture of f/1.7 with dual-pixel autofocus while the secondary telephoto lens has a f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. Both sensors have OIS.

The front facing camera is an 8MP sensor with autofocus and an f/1.7 aperture.

The Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 3000mAh battery. This is smaller than that of the Galaxy Note 7 (3500mAh) and even the Galaxy Note 7 FE (3200mAh). The phone will support wireless charging and be IP68 certified.

Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be officially unveiled in New York on August 23.

Galaxy Note 8 Availability

Following its August release, it will go on sale first in South Korea, US, and the UK in September. The rest of the world will get it in October.

Galaxy Note 8 Price

The exact price has not been released but the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to retail for almost €1000 ($1186) in Europe.

