Huawei Nova 2 Plus Bright Silver Version Is Up For Pre-sale in China

Huawei Nova 2 Plus Bright Silver version was recently revealed in a video teaser to be in the works and we had thought it would go on sale on August 3. The fact is that the Bright Silver version of the Nova 2 Plus will open for pre-sale on August 3 and the preorder will be opened until August 8 while the device will open up for sale on August 9. The device is already listed on Huawei Mall (Vmall) and also on JD.com and Suning Tesco.

The new variant comes with a slightly higher price tag of 3,099 Yuan as against 2,899 Yuan for the other colour options with 128GB storage. The variant also has a mirror finish that is highly reflective. The soon-to-be-released variant brings a premium finish common with flagship models to a mid-range device. The Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus were listed among the top selling Huawei models in the first half of the year. This new additional colour variant which is turning out to be a very popular option, considering how the Mi 6 and Sony Xperia XZ had a similar variant, could help continue the good sales.

The Huawei Nova 2 Plus was released along with the Nova 2 about two months back and it features a metal body with a thin build which is just 6.9mm thick. The metal body of the device is coated in silver, thus giving it a mirror finish. The Nova 2 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p LTPS In-Cell display and is powered by an Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 659 processor and a Mali-T830 MP2 GPU powers the graphics. The processor is backed by a 4GB RAM while the Bright Silver variant has 128GB storage. Both the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus were initially available in five different colors namely, Rose Gold, Streamer Gold, Grass Green, Aurora Blue, Bright Black and Obsidian Black. The Bright Silver variant is the seventh variant of the Nova 2 Plus and that is a whole lot of options to chose from.

