Sony G8341/SO-01K A.K.A Xperia XZ1 Seen on Geekbench

About three weeks ago, we reported seeing a list of upcoming Sony phones on a retailer’s site. One is the Sony Xperia G8341 and the other is the Xperia G8441. Both devices are said to be the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact respectively.

The XZ1 Compact was seen on AnTuTu shortly afterwards, powered by the Snapdragon 835 and running Android 8.0.0. Weeks later, the Xperia XZ1 appears on Geekbench.

The device was benchmarked on July 21 as the Sony G8341/SO-01K. The chip is listed as the msm8998 and there is 4GB of RAM. Unlike the Compact which has Android 8.0, this runs Android 7.1.1. Though rumor has it that both devices will launch with Android 8.0.

The Xperia XZ1 scores 1909 points in the single-core test and 6459 points in the multi-core test. This isn’t far off from the scores of the LG V30 seen last week.

The only other details we know about the XZ1 are its screen size, resolution, and possible price. It is said to be 5.2-inches, has a 1080p resolution and will be priced at $860 (€760). The SO-01K is said to signify that this is the Japanese version.

Both the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact are scheduled to be announced on August 31st at a pre-IFA Berlin event.

