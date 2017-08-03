LG V30 Render Leaks Alongside LG G6 & Galaxy S8 Revealing Entire Front

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Yet another render of the LG V30 has leaked again, this time showing the entire front aspect of the flagship model which is expected to be announced soon. The V30 is expected to come with a number of upgrades that would place it way higher than its predecessor, the V20. The render shows the V30 standing side by side with the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8 in what would be seen as a comparison of their sizes.

The render shows the V30 will likely come with a curved display which recent disclosure pinpoints to be an OLED display with FullVision features. The render also shows the V30 will have a slightly different aspect ratio from the G6 and Galaxy S8 which makes it a little wider than both existing flagships. The bezels on upper and lower aspects of the device are also said to have been reduced and that is reflected on the render which we can’t say is real or not. Another thing we can grab is the absence of a front home button on the device just like on its predecessor. The exact specifications of the upcoming LG flagship are still not fully known but the device is tipped to pack a 5.7-inch display with QHD resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is also expected to come with 6GB of RAM and powered by the Snapdragon 835 chip. The interface is expected to be provided by LG UI based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The V30 is strongly expected to be unveiled on August 31, just before the start of IFA Berlin 2017.



