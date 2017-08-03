Amazon India Page Source Reveals Gold OnePlus 5 Coming Next Week

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OnePlus released a teaser hinting at a new OnePlus 5 scheduled to launch next week. While we already guessed that it is a gold variant, we now have proof to back it up, thanks to Twitter user @KaranArjun007.

If you still remember, back before the OnePlus 5 was officially released, we were able to confirm the specs of the device by viewing the page source of the teaser landing page on Amazon India. This is basically the same thing.

There is a page teasing the launch of the device next week. If you check the page source and do a search for “Gold”, you should have something identical to the image below, confirming a gold OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 is available in two colors for now. There is a slate grey version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and a Midnight Black model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. We don’t know if the Gold variant will be limited to one memory configuration or be available for both.

The Gold OnePlus 5 will be an Amazon India exclusive like the other two. The launch date is August 8 and we expect it to go on sale immediately after.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: