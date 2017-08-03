The First Ever Moto X4 Image Is The Final Design

On July 4, famed Leaker Evan Blass, released an image he said is of the Moto X4. We had no cause to doubt him because this is like the uncrowned king of leaks, right? However in a new tweet today, he revealed that the Moto X4’s final design is actually the very first one we saw when we first heard of the device’s existence and not the most recent one.

Hardest part of this is admitting you had bad information – or an early render. I've seen the Moto X4 final design – it is indeed this one. pic.twitter.com/lHsaLWtckK — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 3, 2017

In his latest tweet, he admits that the image he shared back in July was probably bad info or an early render. He has seen the final design and it is the one on the left and not the one on the right in the images below.

The major difference between both images is the design of the dual rear cameras. The Moto X4 will maintain the circular design which seems to be the standard for all Motorola phones. However it will have the LED flash at the top instead of the bottom and the area round the sensors won’t be coated black.

The phone will have glass on both sides, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IP68-rating.

There is no new info about the specs. So we should expect a 5.2-inch display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, and a 3000mAh battery. The dual rear cameras are said to be a combination of a 12MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

The Moto X4 will be available in two variants – a 3GB RAM +32GB model and a 4GB/64GB model. Pricing is rumored to start at €350.

