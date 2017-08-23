The Meizu M6 Note Will Arrive in Three Variants

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Just a few hours to the launch of the Meizu M6 Note and a leaked image has given away the variants the phone will arrive in.

The Meizu M6 Note will come with a Qualcomm chip and a Mediatek chip according to the image of a bunch of advert boards to be used at the launch event.

Just as earlier leaked, one variant of the M6 Note will come with a Helio P25 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. Another variant will have the same memory configuration but swap the chip for the Snapdragon 625. The third variant will have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a Snapdragon 625.

However, these won’t be the only differences. Two other differentiating features are blurred out. Our guess is they may have to do with the cameras and battery capacity. The Meizu M6 Note will come with dual cameras but there is a possibility that the configuration will be different in each of the three variants.

READ MORE: Meizu EP52 Wireless Headphone Launching Alongside The M6 Note

The launch is just hours away, so we will have to wait till then to find out what these features are. What variant of the Meizu M6 Note will you be settling for, the base variant, the high-end or the top-end model?

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: