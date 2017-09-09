Huawei Working On A Phone Code-named Rhone, Will Feature Dual Front and Rear Facing Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Mate 10 series seem to be the focus of Chinese manufacturer, Huawei. However a new rumor on Weibo says the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer is working on a new phone code-named Rhone.

The info about Rhone at the moment is that the phone will have dual front and rear facing cameras. This is not unusual in a phone. There is the Alcatel Flash and the Gionee S10 but this will be Huawei’s first.

The Huawei Rhone is also said to be powered by the Kirin 659 processor, and will have a 3240mAh battery. That is as much as we know about the phone at the moment.

What the Huawei Rhone will eventually launch as is a mystery as well as when. We also can’t say if it is a special device like the Huawei Honor Magic. Whatever Huawei is brewing, we are looking forward to it.

(Source, via)