Leak Reveals The Moto X4 Will Have An Android One Variant

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

When I first saw this leak, the scenario below played in my head:

Xiaomi Mi A1 – I am the Android One phone with the best specs.

Moto X4 – Hold my beer!

Yes, it appears the Moto X4 will have an Android One variant according to the leak from Evan Blass.

The Moto X4 was announced a week ago in Berlin at IFA. It marks the revival of the X series which used to be Motorola’s flagship but was replaced with the Moto Z last year.

Although it is no longer a flagship phone, the specs of the Moto X4 put it firmly in the upper mid-range category. It has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, 3GB of RAM and is powered by the Snapdragon 630 processor. It also has an IP68 rating, dual rear cameras, and a premium glass body. And let’s not forget, like other Motorola phones, it runs stock Android with some Moto additions.

Now why would Google want to put stock Android on a device that already runs stock Android? Beats us as it feels redundant. The only plausible reason is that the Android One Moto X4 will be available in countries and regions where the Xiaomi Mi A1 isn’t such as the US, Canada, Brazil and West Africa.

READ MORE: Moto G5S & G5S Plus Certified By TENAA, China Launch Imminent

There are no details as to when this Android One version of the Moto X4 will be launched. Once we have more details, we’ll update you.

(Source)