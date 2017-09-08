Alleged Huawei Mate 10 Pro Live Images Appear to Reveal its Full Screen Design

Huawei’s Mate series flagship is slated to get announced on Oct. 16. Releasing smartphones with full screen design has been the trend this year. Huawei too is expected to debut its first full screen design on the Mate 10 Pro. Two leaked images of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro have appeared to show how beautiful its screen will be.

Recent reports have revealed that the Huawei Mate 10 will be sporting a regular display, but the Mate 10 Pro will be an advanced model that will feature full screen design. The first image that we have here has ultra-thin bezels. The top and bottom bezels are also thin.

The bottom bezel houses a Huawei logo. The second image is also reveals the same full screen design and it is much clearer than the first image. It shows the different apps that will be present on the device. Readers should be aware of the fact that there is no way to confirm whether these images are authentic.

Huawei CEO, Richard Yu had claimed in the recent past that the Mate 10 will be an almost bezel-free offering, devoid of any Home button. Probably he is talking about the Mate 10 Pro smartphone. A leaked shot showing the full screen design front panel of the alleged Mate 10 Pro has also appeared earlier in this week.

Reports have revealed that the Mate 10 will have a front-facing Home button and the Mate 10 Pro with bezel-less design will have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Rumors have that the Mate 10 Pro will be coming with a large-sized IPS LCD display of 6.3 inches that will deliver a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels. It is speculated to deliver an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Kirin 970 chipset will be powering the Huawei Mate 10 Pro along with the 6 GB of RAM. It is speculated to house a dual camera system on its rear that is expected to include a 20-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor.

The Huawei Mate 10 renders video that had surfaced earlier in this week features a Home button on the bottom bezel. The details that had surfaced along with the renders suggested that the Mate 10 has a 5.9-inch display and it measures 150.2 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm. The renders reveal presence of 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port.

