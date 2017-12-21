LeEco Le S3 X626 5.5 inch 4G Smartphone Available On GizTop For $99

LeEco’s popular smartphone bearing model number Le S3 X626 is currently up for grabs on GizTop for $129.00. There are three color and storage options available that affect the already-discounted price. The original asking price of the device is $199.

You can buy the gold color version with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory, or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM by shelling out $10 and $30 respectively. Alternatively, you can go for the rose gold version of the handset without spending extra money.

LeEco Le S3 X626 sports a 5.5-inch, Capacitive Touch Screen with a resolution of 1920X1080 (FHD) pixels. It packs an Helio X20 Deca Core 2.3GHz processor, under the hood.



The handset has a 21MP camera at the back and an 8MP front shooter. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery and supports quick charge feature. The device runs on Android 6.0.

You can avail a $30 discount by using coupon code ‘LES330’ at the time of checking out. By using the aforesaid discount code, you can buy LeEco Le S3 X626 for only $99. It’s worth noting that there are only 100 units available. You can click here to take advantage of the promotion.