4G Nokia Feature Phone Receives Bluetooth SIG Certification, Launch Nearing

Rumors have it that HMD Global will be introducing a new 4G feature phone soon. Recently, Nokia branded phones with model numbers TA-1047 and TA-1060 had received certification from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. These variants are said to belong to a new Nokia 4G feature phone. The FCC describes it as a mobile phone and not as a smartphone. The alleged 4G Nokia feature phone has also bagged Bluetooth SIG certification which indicates that its arrival is drawing near.

Bluetooth SIG has certified TA-1047, TA-1060, TA-1056, TA-1079 and TA-1066 Nokia phones. It seems that these could be the five variants of the upcoming 4G Nokia feature phone will be heading to different markets. It is likely that the phone may arrive in India in single-SIM and dual-SIM versions.

Asia and Europe are also expected to receive the dual-SIM edition of the forthcoming Nokia 4G phone. The rest of the world is expected to receive its single-SIM edition. Africa, Australia and Americas may also receive two variants of the phone. Also, the description of the software version suggests that it is not running on Android, but it may be loaded with series 30+ Feature OS like the Nokia 3310 (2017).

The FCC listing has revealed that the dimensions of the phone are 133 x 68mm. It is speculated that it may feature a QWERTY keyboard like the older Nokia E72.

HMD Global is speculated to announce couple of new phones in Q1 next year. Apart from the 4G Nokia feature phone, the Finnish firm is expected to launch other phones such as Nokia 9 flagship, Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 8 (2018).

