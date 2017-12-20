Nokia 9 Leaked Image Shows Bezel-less Design, Dual Selfie Cameras

Nokia 9 has been recently certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. The FCC documentation has revealed almost the entire specifications of the highly anticipated Nokia flagship. Today, a fresh render of the phone has been spotted on Weibo to reveal its frontal appearance.

There is no confirmation on whether the below image is legitimate. However, it seems to be one of the best Nokia 9 images that have been leaked so far. The Nokia 8 flagship phone came with thick bezels around the display, but the Nokia 9 shown in the new render reveals that it will be arriving with slimmer bezels.

Dual selfie cameras can be seen on the top bezel of the Nokia 9. It appears to be sporting a metallic chassis, but it is difficult to speculate on whether its back panel is made out of metal or glass. There is no front-facing fingerprint scanner which indicates that it could be present on the backside of the phone.

According to FCC listing of the Nokia 9, it will be featuring a 5.5-inch OLED screen. The exact resolution of the screen is not known. The Snapdragon 835 chipset will be powering the phone. Its rear will be equipped with 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual cameras.

FCC documentation of the Nokia 9 has revealed that the selfie camera of the Nokia 9 will be of 5-megapixel. It appears that this resolution could belong to one of the sensors of the dual selfie cameras. It will be coming with an internal storage of 128 GB. It will be fueled by 3,250mAh battery and it will be loaded with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Rumors have it that the Nokia 9 will be unveiled on Jan. 19. It is speculated that a second-generation Nokia 8 may also get announced alongside it.

What do you think about the above render? Does it appear legitimate? Share us your thoughts by posting your comments below.

