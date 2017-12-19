Full Specifications Revealed As Nokia 9 Shows Up AT FCC

Share +1 Share Shares 0

The Nokia 9 has been seen at the FCC revealing all its specification details. Judging from the specs and the release date which is said to be in January, it appears Nokia will be towing the same line LG took with the G6.

According to the specification list posted on Twitter by @ZyadAtef12, the Nokia 9 will come with a 5.5-inch OLED screen supplied by LG Display. The display which is not only larger than the Nokia 8‘s 5.3-inch IPS LCD screen, should also have a better color reproduction since it is OLED.

For optics, the Nokia 9 will come with dual rear cameras but in a 12MP + 13MP configuration. For selfies, it packs a rather modest 5MP sensor. We believe the Nokia 9 should also come with the Dual Sight feature of the Nokia 8.

HMD Global has packed 128GB of built-in storage supplied by Samsung into the Nokia 9. Will there be other storage variants? We can’t say for sure but we won’t rule out the possibility of a 64GB model.

There is Qualcomm’s MSM8998 A.K.A. Snapdragon 835 mobile platform on board. The processor will draw power from a 3250mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

The phone is most likely already in mass production by FIH Mobile (Foxconn’s subsidiary) which handles production for HMD Global.

The Nokia 9 will be one of the first flagships of 2018 but one with 2017’s features. However, its early arrival, if we are to believe the rumors, may help give HMD an early lead in the market.

LG pulled a similar stunt this year by releasing the G6 with impressive specs like a full-screen display and dual cameras but with last year’s Snapdragon 821 on board.

