Meizu CEO Huang Zhang To Personally Lead Company’s Blue Charm Division

Meizu continues its restructuring efforts in a bid to achieve greater market presence. The company had earlier rejigged its entire operation, with the creation of the Meizu division as well as the Blue Charm division and the Flyme division. The Meizu division oversees the flagship smartphones while the Blue Charm division handles mid-range and budget models and the Flyme division handles the software aspect. Meizu’s CEO, Huang Zhang was identified as heading the Meizu division while the Blue Charm division is said to be headed by Li Nan, longtime Meizu VP.

It is now rumoured that Meizu’s CEO/ Founder Huang Zhang will personally oversee the Blue Charm division in a new adjustment. The report alleges that the CEO will be involved in the product planning and building in the division. This leaves us confused as to what happens to Li Nan who was earlier unveiled as the President of the Blue Charm division. But Li Nan is reported to have confirmed that Huang Zhang has taken over the Blue Charm division to enable the brand launch a major offensive next year from the division.

Meizu’s Blue Charm division is very well known for its mid-range and budget models which are usually with topnotch designs. The Blue Charm models could sometimes pass for flagship models like the M6 Note and several others. The company is expected to release a flagship or perhaps two products for its 15th anniversary next year. It may just be a scenario of the CEO trying to ensure the smartphones launched under both the flagship Meizu division and Blue Charm division come out with thrilling designs. We’ll be on the lookout to see how this pans out.

