Get 30% Off The DOOGEE IP68 S60 Waterproof NFC Phone On Cafago

The mobile phone market is brimming with ruggedized phones that are exclusively designed for users who do not find typical smartphones sturdy enough to sustain their daily routine. One such smartphone is from Spanish handset maker, DOOGEE.

Thanks to its rugged good looks, waterproofing functionality and a slew of other solid features, DOOGEE’s latest S60 grabbed the number two spot on TechRadar’s list of best-rugged smartphones of 2017.

Despite offering some hefty features, the device does not bear a steep price tag. The handset is currently up for grabs at a discounted price of $329.99 on DOOGEE’s official website. The original price is $399.99.

But if you’re looking for an even better deal, you can head straight to Cafago to buy the phone for just $252.09. Click here to avail this deal that ends on December 31, 2017.

Cafago is offering a considerable 30 percent off on DOOGEE S60 phone. The regular price displayed on the website is $358.79. Once ordered, the device will be dispatched within 24 hours while shipping is expected to take 7 to 20 business days. The S60 will be shipping from China warehouse.

You can use coupon code ‘DPS017’ at the time of checkout to get a $41.77 discount. After applying the promotion code, the subtotal drops from $299.99 to just $258.22.

Even at this discounted price, DOOGEE S60’s packs an Helio P25 Octa-core 2.5GHz CPU, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM, under the hood. The device is backed by a robust 5580mAh battery.