Samsung Galaxy S9+ Powered by Snapdragon 845 Gets Benchmarked

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are rumored to arrive as the first smartphones with Snapdragon 845 chipset. Plenty of information on both phones have surfaced in the recent weeks. Yesterday, the Samsung SM-G965U1 smartphone was benchmarked on Geekbench benchmarking platform. Previous rumors have revealed that the SM-G965 model number belongs to the forthcoming Galaxy S9+ smartphone. The benchmark score reveals that the smartphone is capable of delivering monstrous performance.

The SM-G965U1 phone is powered by sdm845 chipset. The presence of the Snapdragon 845 SoC indicates that this could be the U.S. variant of the phone. Other markets are expected to receive its Exynos chipset edition. The SD 845 SoC inside the SM-G965U1 is supported by 6 GB of RAM and the flagship phone is running on Android 8.0 Oreo.

In single-core test, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ has scored 2,422, and it has recorded 8,351 score in multi-core test. This is the first time that a Samsung smartphone has breached 2,000 mark on single-core test on Geekbench. Also, it is the best ever multi-core score by a Samsung phone on the benchmarking platform.

Recent rumors have revealed that the Galaxy S9 would be also arriving in Snapdragon 845 and Exynos chipset models. However, it will be featuring 4 GB of RAM. The Galaxy S9+ is speculated to feature 6.1-inch Infinity Display, 3,500mAh battery and dual rear cameras. However, its smaller sibling is likely to arrive with a 5.65-inch Infinity Display, 3,000mAh battery and single rear camera.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are slated to get announced in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 event. To be more precise, the rumor mill speculates that Samsung may hold the Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event on Feb. 27 to unveil it.

