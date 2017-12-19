Samsung Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+ With Dual Front-Facing Cameras Launched

After a series of leaks related to the Galaxy A8 and its bigger sibling Galaxy A8 Plus, Samsung has finally announced the launch of the Galaxy A8 and A8+. These smartphones are the successor of the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7.

The design language of the both the phones is similar to the company’s flagship smartphone Galaxy S8. It also flaunts a similarly Infinity Display and a dual front-facing cameras. Both the smartphones come with IP68 ratings, making them water and dust resistant.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 sports a 5.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels, an unusual 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a curved glass on top. The phone packs 4GB RAM and comes in two models based on internal storage capacity — 32GB and 64GB.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels, curved glass and the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in two options — 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM as well as 32GB internal storage and 64GB onboard storage.

There is a microSD card slot present on both devices, allowing users to expand the storage capacity on the devices up to 256GB. Under the hood, both the smartphones are powered by an octa-core processor with two cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six cores clocked at 1.6GHz.

Coming to the camera department, both smartphones features a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the back with f/1.7 aperture and a Video Digital image stabilisation (VDis) technology. At the front, the devices sport a dual camera setup, with a 16-megapixel fixed focus sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor for Bokeh effects, both with f/1.9 aperture.

The devices are running Android 7.1 Nougat operating system along with the company’s own UI skin top. Connectivity options on the devices include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The Galaxy A8 is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery while the Galaxy A8+ packs a bigger 3,500mAh battery.

Read More: Samsung And LG Are Pegged To Unveil New Mid-Range Phones At CES 2018

Both smartphones — Samsung Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+ are slated to go on sale from January 2018. The company has not yet provided any information regarding their pricing and when they will roll out to regions other than Europe.