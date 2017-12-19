Alleged Sony Xperia XZ2’s Front Panel Leaked, Reveals Ultra-Thin Bezels

Sony is known for unleashing new smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) platform each year. Hence, Sony is expected to announce new phones such as successor editions of the Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ Premium at MWC (2018) in February. Today, a leaked image of an unidentified Sony phone has appeared. Speculations have it that it could be the front view of the rumored Sony Xperia XZ2 that may succeed the Xperia XZ1.

The below image shows that the right, left and bottom sides of the display of the alleged Sony Xperia XZ2 are surrounded by ultra-thin bezels. The upper bezel is thick enough to fit in the earpiece along with selfie camera and proximity sensor.

Some of the Sony phones have featured side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Hence, it is speculated that the fingerprint sensor could be embedded in the Power key that is located on the right side of the phone. However, there is a possibility that it could be placed on the rear side of the phone.

The right edge also features buttons for controlling volume as well as a dedicated key for launching camera. The source has not revealed any information on the specifications of the phone.

Read More: Mysterious 2018 Sony Xperia Flagship Phones with Full Screen Design Appears in New Renders

The Japanese firm has adhered to OmniBalance design for its smartphones since 2013. However, rumors are rife that Sony would be ditching the design for the good to embrace bezel-less design for its upcoming smartphones like the alleged Xperia XZ2.

The rumor mill has already unearthed the entire specifications of the phone that will be succeeding the Xperia XZ1. According to leaked information, its model number is H8216 and it will be powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. Its internal storage will be 64 GB. It will be coming with a 5.48-inch display that will be supporting full HD resolution.

It could be Sony’s first phone to house dual camera setup on its back panel. It is speculated to include a pair of 12-megapixel sensors. It is likely to feature a selfie snapper of 15-megapixel. Other features of the phone include Android 8.1 Oreo and 3,130mAh battery.

There is no way to confirm whether the above image really belongs to Sony Xperia XZ1’s successor. Hence, we advise our readers to digest this report with a pinch of salt.

(source)