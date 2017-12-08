Mysterious 2018 Sony Xperia Flagship Phones with Full Screen Design Appears in New Renders

Rumors that have been swirling since the past few months have claimed that Sony will be ditching the OmniBalance design that it has been using for its smartphones from 2013. It is speculated that the forthcoming Sony flagship may arrive with full screen design. A Gregorian website has shared renders of two of the upcoming smartphones that Sony may launch in the next year.

The renders that are present in this post are said to be based on designed drafts by Sony. The appearance of these Sony phones looks quite different from the existing Xperia branded smartphones.

The device having less rounded corners features a two-tone design for its back panel. The upper curved matte portion has two large-sized camera sensors that are oddly separated with a LED flash in between. The remaining portion appears glossy. Its front view shows that the major portion is occupied by the display that is surrounded by slim bezels. Also, it features dual front-facing speakers. This device seems to be the 2018 flagship smartphone from Sony.

It is speculated that it features a 5.5-inch display that carries support for 4K resolution and is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6 GB of RAM. It may feature 128 GB of inbuilt storage and it is likely to arrive with Android 8.0 Oreo pre-installed. Its fingerprint scanner could be embedded under the display. This smartphone may debut as the upgraded version of Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

The other device has pronounced rounded corners. It seems to feature metal and glass combination design with a fingerprint scanner placed on its rear. The top-left of the back panel has a dual camera system that is accompanied by its LED flash. It appears that this one will also feature a full screen design. The other features of this phone are not known.

Sony has been consistently using the Mobile World Congress (MWC) platform to unveil its new phones. Hence, the Japanese tech giant is also expected to announce new Sony phones at the upcoming MWC event in February 2018.

