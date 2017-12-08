HTC U11 EYEs Could be Arriving With Amazing Selfie Snapper

In 2014, HTC had launched the Desire Eye smartphone that came with a massive selfie camera. It seems that the rumored HTC Ocean Harmony could be arriving with Eye branding. According to popular leakster Evan Blass, the Ocean Harmony may be released as HTC U11 EYEs and one of the recent reports have claimed that it may feature dual front-facing cameras.

The upcoming HTC Harmony will come to market as the, ahem, HTC U11 EYEs. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 7, 2017

Blass has not revealed any information on the specifications of the U11 EYEs. However, since it belongs to the U11 family, it is likely to sport a design that is similar to other U-series phones.

Recently, the mysterious HTC 2Q4R400 had received 3C certification in China. It is speculated that this phone could be codenamed as HTC Ocean Harmony. According to the Chinese media, it is likely feature 5.99-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display that will carry support for FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.



The alleged HTC U11 EYEs is expected to arrive in Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 660 chipset variants. The SD 652 model may house 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage whereas the SD 660 variant may include 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The alleged U11 EYEs may feature a pair of 5-megapixel front-facing cameras and an OIS enabled 12-megapixel rear-mounted snapper. The handset is rumored to be fueled by 3,930mAh battery.

The Snapdragon 652 edition of U11 EYEs may cost 2,599 Yuan (~$395). On the other side, its Snapdragon 660 model may be priced at 3,599 Yuan (~$545). Since the smartphone has bagged 3C certification, it is speculated that its release could be close at hand.