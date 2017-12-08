Huawei P11 Reportedly Arriving With iPhone X-Like Notch; Specifications Leaked

Huawei is reportedly working on its upcoming Huawei P11 flagship phone. It is speculated that its appearance will be quite different from the predecessor Huawei P10 phone. The alleged P11 is rumored to arrive with a bezel-less design as well as a notch that can be found on the iPhone X or Essential Phone.

XDA Developers has come across some firmware files for an upcoming Huawei flagship. One of the configuration files shows that the area surrounding the iPhone X-like notch portion as “RoundCornerDisplay.” It claims that there is another configuration file that specifically indicates the existence of a notch on the alleged P11.

It has been also found that through a configuration file that the smartphone features a 6.01-inch Samsung EA8074 CMD TFT LCD panel that carries support for Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. However, some other evidences indicate that it supports 2244 x 1080 pixels resolution. The publication claims that the alleged Huawei P11 could be having such a resolution because of the presence of a notch.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to announce the Huawei P11 phone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) event that will be held in February 2018. It is speculated that the P11 would be powered by the Kirin 970 chipset that fuels other flagship phones like Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Honor V10. These phones feature EMUI 8.0.0, but the alleged Huawei P11 is running on Android 8.0 Oreo that is overlaid with a newer edition of EMUI 8.0.1. The handset also seems to support Huawei’s Easy Projection which indicates that it will also feature USB 3.1 port.

The Huawei P11 is speculated to be codenamed as EMILY. The publication has also found different variants of EMILY such as EML-AL00, EML-L09, EML-L29 and EML-TL00 in the firmware files. These could include single-SIM and dual-SIM versions of P11 for the European markets. As of this writing, there is no information on the price tag of the phone.

Earlier in this week, well-known tipster Evan Blass had revealed that the next-generation Huawei P-series phone could be an imaging powerhouse. He has claimed that the alleged P11 may feature 40-megapixel Pro triple-lens Leica branded cameras that will be equipped with 5x hybrid zoom. It is also expected to feature 24-megapixel selfie snapper by Leica.

