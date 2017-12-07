LG V30 Signature Edition Launched in Korea, Costs Nearly $2000

LG has announced a special edition variant of its V30 flagship. The LG V30 Signature Edition is exclusive to South Korea and comes with a number of upgraded features over the regular model.

First, the V30 Signature Edition has 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage rather than 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage like the standard variant.

LG has also changed the glass at the back to Zirconium ceramic which is less prone to scratches. LG adds that buyers will be able to get their names engraved on the device. There will also be special after-sales customer service for buyers in addition to a premium package that includes a pair of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 earphones and a pair of wired Bang & Olufsen earphones.

The phone will come in just two colors – black and white, and only 300 units will be available for sale.

The new ceramic body, additional storage and RAM, and free gifts doesn’t come cheap. LG has slammed a price tag of 2 million Korean Won (~$1820).

