Pre-Order Nubia M2 Global Rom For Just $159.99 Until December 25

Shenzhen, China-based tech behemoth, ZTE unveiled the Nubia M2 back in March 2017. The device’s original price is $279.69, but much to the delight of smartphone enthusiasts, Nubia M2 Global Rom is currently up for pre-order on BangGood for just $159.99.

The promotion sale kicked off on December 17 and will come to end on December 25. It is imperative for those looking to take advantage of the promotion to bear in mind that only 73 pieces were left at the time of this writing.

As far as processing time is concerned, the device is expected to ship after December 22, 2017. By ordering this device you can earn 159 Banggood points.

ZTE Nubia M2 sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED self-luminous display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It offers 16M colors, paired with a pixel density of 401 PPI (pixel per inch). The huge screen is protected by Corning Gorilla glass.

The device packs an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, under the hood and has 4GB of RAM, paired with 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 200GB via microSD card. On the photography front, the device sports a rear-mounted dual camera with 13 MP+13 MP sensors, F2.2 and dual tone LED. It sports a 16 MP front shooter with F2.0, and 80 degrees wide angle for the selfie addicts.

In order to avail this deal, head over to this link. It’s a good deal at the regular price of $273.69 but, you can pre-order it for even less, at just $159.9 before the promo comes to an end.