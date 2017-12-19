Leaked Photo of Galaxy S9’s Back Panel Shows Single Camera Cutout

Recent reports have claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9+ will be featuring dual rear cameras, but its smaller sibling may only house a single rear-facing camera. A leaked photo that has surfaced today again suggests that the smaller Galaxy S9 would not be featuring a dual camera setup.

The cutout that can be seen in the below image of the back plate of the Galaxy S9 shows that it will be featuring a single camera on the rear panel. As of this writing, there is no official confirmation on why Samsung has decided to make the dual camera feature exclusive to the Galaxy S9+.

The fingerprint scanner won’t be placed beside the camera sensor as seen on the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but it will be placed below the rear camera on S9 and S9+. According to the renders of the Galaxy S9 duo revealed by @OnLeaks who is known for his good track record for leaking information on upcoming phones, the Galaxy S9 may arrive with a 5.65-inch display whereas the S9+ may house a 6.1-inch display. Depending on the market, the Galaxy S9 duo will be available in Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 chipset models.

It is also speculated that the Galaxy S9 may feature 4 GB of RAM whereas the S9+ may include 6 GB of RAM. The Galaxy S9+ is likely to house a larger battery than its smaller sibling. These differences suggest that just as Apple offers some advanced features like dual camera and larger display on the “Plus” variants of its iPhones compared to the smaller 4.7-inch iPhones, Samsung may also use the same strategy to make the Galaxy S9+ available with high-end features over the S9.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are slated to debut on Feb. 27 during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 event. During this event, Huawei is also expected to unleash its Huawei P11 beast and Sony will be also Snapdragon 845 powered flagship phones.

