Huawei P11 With Focus on Camera, AI Reportedly Launching in Q1 2018, Probably at MWC

Huawei is rumored to be working on its next-generation P11 flagship. Fresh information shared by reliable leakster Roland Quandt has claimed that the Huawei P11 flagship would be debuting in Q1 2018. He has also claimed that the Chinese firm will be focusing on stellar camera and AI experience on the upcoming flagship.

So the Huawei P11 seems to be a Q1 2018 thing (again). We were just promised "exciting new products" with a focus on camera and AI for Q1 at a local german Huawei Xmas event. Could be MWC like the P10. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 15, 2017

Huawei had announced the P10 series flagship phones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event. Hence, it is speculated that Huawei P11 series will get official at MWC 2018 event that will be held between Feb. 26 to March 1 in Barcelona, Spain.

Well-known tipster Evan Blass has recently shared on his Twitter handle that the next P-series phones from Huawei will be an imaging powerhouse. The P11 is rumored to feature 40-megapixel triple-lens Pro camera by Leica along with 5x hybrid zoom. It is likely to house a Leica branded 24-megapixel front-facing camera.

Is the next Huawei P-series going to be an imaging powerhouse? A digital artist at one of the company's creative agencies added these "PCE Series" ads to their portfolio — claiming 40MP, 3 lens rear (5x hybrid zoom) + 24MP selfie, all Leica-co-developed. pic.twitter.com/t8w3VlL55L — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 6, 2017

As far as AI is concerned, the P11 is likely to be fueled by Kirin 970 chipset that features a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). The P11 may arrive with more AI capabilities than the Mate 10 phones.

Recent leaks have revealed that the Huawei P11 that is codenamed as EMILY may arrive with an iPhone-X like notch on its 6-01-inch LCD display. It will be running on EMUI 8.0 based Android 8.0 Oreo.