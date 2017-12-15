Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Reportedly Launching on February 27 at MWC 2018

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Due to Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that happened last year, Samsung had to delay the launch of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 by one month this year. Instead of showcasing the Galaxy S8 duo at Mobile World Congress platform, the company had unveiled these phones through a dedicated launch event in New York on March 29. Fresh information shared by a South Korean publication reveals that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ would be unveiled during the MWC 2018 event in February. To be more precise, the report claims that the Galaxy S9 duo will be announced on Feb. 27 through the Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event.

The MWC 2018 will be begin on Feb. 26 and it will come to an end on March 1. The event will be held in Barcelona, Spain. Samsung has used the same platform to unveil the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S5 smartphones in the past and have released them in the market by mid-March. It appears that the South Korean tech giant is likely to use its usual strategy to launch the S9 duo.

Previous reports had suggested that Samsung was planning to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the beginning of 2018 in a bid to rival the Apple iPhone X. However, since the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been meeting with impressive sales even after the launch of iPhone X, the South Korean company is of the view that there is no need to launch the S9 duo quickly.

