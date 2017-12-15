Xiaomi Mi 7 Concept Renders Reveal Stunning Design with 18:9 Display

Xiaomi Mi 7 is heavily pegged to debut as one of the first Snapdragon 845 driven smartphones in the market next year. Rumors are rife that the Mi 7 will be sporting a full screen design like the Mi MIX 2 phone, but there are no leaked images of the smartphone yet. We have come across some interesting concept renders of the Xiaomi Mi 7 that showoff its amazing full screen design.

+

These renders show that the side bezels of the Xiaomi Mi 7 are almost non-existent. The lower bezel is also very slim while the upper bezel is slightly thick as it houses a hidden earpiece and selfie camera.

It features an elongated display that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. It seems to offer a very high screen-to-body ratio. The rear design of the phone is similar to the Xiaomi Mi 6 as it features a curved glass panel.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 concept model has a vertically stacked dual camera setup that sits flush on the top-left corner of the back panel. These renders also show the Mi 7 concept in color variants like black, gray and blue.

Previous reports have revealed that Xiaomi will be releasing a larger Mi 7 Plus alongside the Mi 7. These phones are speculated to respectively feature 5.65-inch and 6.01-inch display. Also, the Mi 7 and Mi 7 Plus are also rumored to respectively feature wireless charging enabled batteries of 3,200mAh and 3,500mAh. The dual cameras on the Mi 7 duo are expected to feature Sony IMX350 and IMX380 sensors. Both phones are rumored to feature 6 GB of RAM to support the SD845 chipset. The Mi 7 is expected to cost 2,699 Yuan (~$408) whereas the Mi 7 Plus may be priced at 2,999 Yuan (~$453).

What do you think about the design of the Xiaomi Mi 7 concept model? Will the real Mi 7 sport a similar design? Share us your thoughts by adding your comments below.