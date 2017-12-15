Samsung Galaxy S9 360-Degree Renders Reveal Design, Smaller Display, Single Camera

Various renders and leaked images have surfaced recently to reveal the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 that will be arriving as a successor of the Galaxy S8. Leaked information has shown that the Galaxy S9’s appearance will be similar to its predecessor, albeit slight changes. However, fresh renders of the Galaxy S9 released by 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks reveals some interesting design changes that will be arriving on the phone.

The new renders of the S9 that are based on factory CAD images have been reportedly sourced from Samsung. The Galaxy S8 that was released earlier this year features 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm and it houses a 5.8-inch S-AMOLED display. However, the fresh renders show that the Galaxy S9 would be measuring 147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4mm. This shows that the Galaxy S9 is slightly smaller and thicker than its predecessor. The video claims that it will be housing a 5.65-inch display. Like the S8, the display of the S9 are curved towards the right and left edges.

Galaxy S8 users do not like the placement of the fingerprint scanner as they end up touching the camera sensor while unlocking the phone. The renders of the S9 suggests that Samsung has heard the feedback of its fans as the fingerprint scanner appears to be repositioned below the rear camera.

Multiple rumors have claimed that the Galaxy S9 would be featuring dual rear cameras. However, its renders reveal that the dual camera feature will be exclusively available on the Galaxy S9+. The Power button is on the right side of the S9 whereas the Bixby button and volume rocker are on the left. The S9 will be also borrowing other features like 3.5mm audio jack, iris scanner, USB-C port, and IP68 rated chassis from the S8.

The Galaxy S9 driven by Snapdragon 845 chipset may arrive in the U.S. whereas the other markets may receive the Exynos chipset (could be Exynos 9810) variant. It may feature 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It is expected to come loaded with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Some rumors have claimed that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ may be shown behind closed doors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in the next month. However, other rumors have claimed that the Galaxy S9 duo will be announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, more specifically on Feb. 25 through the Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event.

