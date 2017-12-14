blackview promotion

Giveaway! Win Microwear X3 Fitness Smart Band!

Microwear may not be the first name that comes to your mind when you think of smartwatches but they have recently launched a few interesting smart bands. The Microwear X3 is one of the latest company’s offers and you can now get it for free!

GIVEAWAY RULES:

1. Click & Check our social  media and then follow us

Microwear FacebookMicrowear TwitterMicrowear YouTubeMicrowear InstagramMicrowear google+

2 . Subscribe to the Microwear Youtube channel and Share our Microwear X3 video（via Facebook/Twitter/G+/Ins /Link to Friend/whatever). Our staff will check if you shared it with someone at least once. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhNiTnbF6lw

3.  Activity Time : Nov 17 to Dec 16      Gift: Micrwear X3 

Giveaway Enter : https://gleam.io/competitions/Xe7Zm-two-new-arrival-microwear-x3-fitness-smart-band-giveaways

