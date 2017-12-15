Samsung Galaxy S9+ 360-Degree Renders Show Vertical Dual Rear Cameras, Smaller Screen

Samsung Galaxy S9+ will be arriving as a larger sibling alongside the Galaxy S9 in the first quarter of 2018. Plenty of leaks that have surfaced in the recent weeks after revealed a lot about the specs and features of the Galaxy S9+. Today, @OnLeaks who holds a consistent track record on revealing leaked information of forthcoming phones has revealed 360-degree renders of the Galaxy S9+ in collaboration with MySmartPrice. These renders are said to be created based on the CAD images that have reportedly leaked from Samsung.

The Galaxy S8+ that has a 6.2-inch S-AMOLED display measure 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm. According to the leaked information shared by the tipster along with the new renders, the Galaxy S9+ measures 157.7 x 73.8 x 8.5mm and it features a 6.1-inch display. It indicates that the Galaxy S9+ will be slightly smaller and thicker than the S8+. This could mean that the Galaxy S9+ may feature a larger battery than its predecessor.

What’s interesting about the Galaxy S9+ is that it features a vertically stacked dual camera setup on its back panel. Hence, the Galaxy S9+ will become the first Galaxy S series phone to feature dual rear cameras. According to @OnLeaks, the smaller Galaxy S9 would be coming with a single-rear facing camera.

It seems that Samsung will allow users to choose between the S9 and S9+ just as the way Apple has been differentiating between its iPhone and iPhone Plus models. The Cupertino company has been offering enhanced photography experience on the larger IPhone model. Hence, the Galaxy S9+ with its dual rear cameras will be offering stellar photography experience. The fingerprint scanner will be placed below the dual rear cameras.

The 360-degree renders of the Galaxy S9+ shows that it is enabled with other features iris scanner, Bixby button, USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, loudspeaker, Power button and volume rocker like its predecessor. Like the Galaxy S9, the larger Galaxy S9+ will be also available in Snapdragon 845 and Exynos chipset variants in different markets.

Rumors have it that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ may get unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February 2018. Fresh information suggests that the South Korean company may unveil the Galaxy S9 duo on Feb. 27. Other rumors claim that the company may reveal the S9 and S9+ to investors behind closed doors during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in January.

