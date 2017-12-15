Little Pepper S11, An iPhone X Look-Alike Officially Announced In China

Little Pepper S11, the iPhone X look-alike smartphone which recently appeared on TENAA certification website, has been officially announced in China.

The phone looks very much similar to the recently launched Apple’s iPhone X. However, instead of having a display with a notch, the phone comes with a top bezel having the notch, giving it a pseudo-full screen appearance. Similar to the iPhone X, the phone has rear camera stacked vertically and positioned on the left side.

The smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz. It packs 3GB RAM and 32GB on internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the storage capacity up to 128GB.

As of the camera configuration, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup at the back, featuring a 13-megapixel and a 13-megapixel camera sensor stacked vertically. On the front side, there is also a dual camera setup with two 5-megapixel camera sensors housed within the notch. With dual cameras, the company enables users to shoot depth of field photos.

The device runs on Alibaba’s Yun OS 5.1.1, which is based on an Android operating system. It seems that there is also a facial recognition feature, similar to the Face ID. Also, there is a fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button. The phone is fuelled by a 2,500mAh battery, which should provide a decent battery life given that the phone features a 720p display.

Little Pepper is well known for copying popular smartphone designs. It recently launched Little Pepper V9, which shares design similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi 6. And to keep the price of its smartphones low, the company uses Mediatek processors.

While the smartphone has been officially announced in China, the company has not yet revealed any information regarding the phone’s pricing and availability. Little Pepper S11, which is expected to be available in two colour options — Black and White, will soon go on sale in China.