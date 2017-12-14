iPhone X Look-Alike, Little Pepper S11 Appears on TENAA

The Little Pepper S11 is a phone that cleverly imitates the design of the iPhone X. Rather than have a display with a notch, it is the top bezel with the notch, giving it a pseudo-full screen appearance. The back also imitates the iPhone X’s design as the dual rear cameras are arranged vertically and positioned on the left, though not as close to the edge.

When the Little Pepper S11 was first seen at a Chinese mobile conference last month, its specs were not known. It has now surfaced on TENAA’s database, revealing all its features.

The Little Pepper S11 packs a 5.5” 1280 x 720 display. Powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, the phone will come in three storage variants – 1GB + 16GB, 2GB + 32GB, and 3GB + 64GB. All variants have storage expansion slots, allowing you add up to 128GB of additional storage.

The dual rear cameras are 13MP and 8MP sensors stacked vertically on the left side of the phone. Up in front, it also has 8MP and 5MP dual cameras housed within the notch. The phone’s fingerprint scanner sits below the display

The Little Pepper S11 packs a 2500mAh battery which should last up to a day considering the screen is a 720p display. It is also said to run YunOS 5.1.1.

READ MORE: The Little Pepper V9 is a Xiaomi Mi 6 With A Mediatek Processor and a Larger Display

There is no info on a release date yet but TENAA says it will be available in white and black. Since it has gotten certified, a launch date should be around the corner.

(Source, via)