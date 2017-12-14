Samsung Notebook 9 (2018), Notebook 9 Pen 2-in-1 Officially Unveiled

Samsung has officially unveiled a new 2-in-1 device called Notebook 9 Pen along with three variants of the Notebook 9 (2018). Both the devices will be showcased during the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 that will be held in Las Vegas in early January.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen

The new 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung features a durable magnesium alloy chassis that is dubbed as Metal 21. It features a 360-degree hinge that will allow its users to conveniently use it as a laptop as well as a tablet. It measures 310.5 x 206.6 x 14.5-16.5mm and its weight is 995 grams.

It features a 13.3-inch Full HD display and is driven by Intel Core i7 processor (8th gen), Intel HD graphics and up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM. It will be available in up to 512 GB of NVMe PCI storage option. The connectivity ports available on the device include USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, uSD card slot, headphone/microphone jack and DC-in.

The Notebook 9 Pen comes preloaded with Windows 10. The front-facing IR camera supports facial authentication through Windows Hello. It is equipped with an S Pen that has a tip of just 0.7mm. It is capable of detecting 4096 levels of pressure. Removing the stylus activates Air Command menu through which users can quickly access Autodesk Sketchook, Samsung Notes and S Pen shortcuts. The 39Wh battery powers the Notebook 9 Pen.

Samsung Notebook 9 (2018)

The Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) comes in two screen sizes of 13.3 inches and 15 inches. It is also features Metal 21 chassis and it houses Samsung’s biggest 75Wh Hexacell battery. Both the display variants support Full HD resolution and they are driven by Intel Core i7 (8th gen) and Intel HD Graphics. The 15-inch Notebook 9 (2018) comes in another variant that features NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

The Notebook 9 (2018) will be running on Windows 10 and it will be available with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage. These models feature 720p HD front-facing camera and are fitted with fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, the 13-inch Notebook 9 (2018) is equipped with USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, uSD card slot, headphone/microphone and DC-in whereas the 15-inch model has Thunderbolt 3 (or USB-C), USB 3.0, HDMI, uSD card slot, headphone/microphone jack and DC-in.

All the aforementioned Samsung notebooks will be first available in South Korea starting from this month. They are expected to be available in North America by the first quarter of next year. As of this writing, there is no information available on their pricing. Samsung is expected to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Notebook 9 (2018) models during the upcoming CES 2018 event.